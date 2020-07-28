Rap Basement

Juelz Santana Hit With $33K Tax Lien While He's Locked Up
Bow Wow Claps Back After Timbaland Says He Doesn't Have Enough Hits For Verzuz
Seven7Hardaway 7x
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
Eminem’s Team Confirms New Rihanna Track Was False Alarm

Posted By on July 28, 2020

Though many held onto hope that a new Eminem & Rihanna collaboration was underway, Burn It Down Group quickly came through to set the record straight.

Eminem‘s overall discography is among the most revered in hip-hop, a consensus bolstered by the release of Music To Be Murdered By earlier this year. And while many largely tout albums like The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, and The Eminem Show as his enduring classics, singles like Recovery’s “Love The Way You Lie” and The Marshall Mathers LP 2’s “The Monster” currently stand among the most popular singles of his career.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

With some fans citing Em’s Rihanna collaborations as one of his first steps toward overcommercialization, and others arguing them as a testament to his versatility, it cannot be denied that their tracks are impactful on the basis of spectacle alone. These are, after all, two of the biggest artists in the world. Therefore, when the Burn It Down Group marketing team associated with Eminem shared an image of his iconic “E” logo intertwined with Rihanna’s own “R,” many immediately concluded that a new duet was on the way.

To be fair, modern-day marketing has conditioned us to read into damn near every social media post — for better or worse. In this case, it was toward the latter. Today, Burn It Down issued a statement dispelling all rumors of an incoming single from Em and Riri, blaming the Stans for jumping the gun. “If you do the research you’ll find that during these days 6 days ago we was promoting The Monster tour,” reads the statement. “I salute you but there is nothing going on.”

So there you have it. A short-lived spark, but one that has fizzled before truly spreading. Would you have wanted a new collaboration from Eminem and Rihanna, had it actually been in the cards?

Via HNHH

