Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93
0
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
675
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
556
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem’s Team Teases New Song With Rihanna

Posted By on July 27, 2020

Eminem’s marketing team hinted that a new song with Rihanna could soon be on the way.

Arguably the biggest song of his career, Eminem may be inching toward an official continuation for “Love The Way You Lie” with Rihanna.

Fans from Eminem’s wide-ranging fanbase have found clues of a potential new collaboration between both mega-stars, which have been co-signed by high-ranking members of the Rihanna Navy, that seemingly point to another sequel coming up.

Em’s marketing affiliate, Burn It Down Group, recently shared an image teasing the collaboration with the rapper’s reversed “E” logo meshing with Rihanna’s “R” branding, which was prominent at the time of the song’s original release. While this may not mean that the new track has anything to do with “Love The Way You Lie,” or the fact that there is a new song at all, people are hyped about the possibility of these two forces working together again.

As pointed out by HHNM, Burn It Down Group has still been a major factor in Eminem’s career. They were one of the first to hint that Music To Be Murdered By was on the way, noting that it was “Eminem Season” two months prior to the release. If we’re going solely based on this information, this could mean that, in two months’ time, we’re going to be blessed with another banger from Em and Rih.


Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Get ready!

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132 525 10
0
Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93
0
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132
0
Timbaland Is Determined To Get Chris Brown In Verzuz
93
0
A$AP Ferg Confirms “Forthcoming” Nicki Minaj Collab Dropping This Week
132
0
Down With The Deluxe Edition Trend
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Adam Snow Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Josh Alias 42
93
0
Trinidad James Feat. Big K.R.I.T. & CyHi The Prynce Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)
106
0
Octavian Feat. Future Rari
159
0
Hot Boys Respect My Mind
199
0
DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas NO DRIBBLE
225
0
Jpegmafia living single
159
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. Lil Mosey WRONG
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “DadBod” Video
93
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
331
0
Excitement
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
Timbaland Is Determined To Get Chris Brown In Verzuz