Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kodak Black Is Ready To Drop “Bill Israel”
146
0
LVRN Announces Holiday Album: Summer Walker, 6LACK & More
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1324
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1297
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem’s “Without Me” Video Scores A Billion Views

Posted By on November 10, 2020

In a development that surprised absolutely nobody, Eminem’s “Without Me” has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

At this point, Eminem‘s absolutely staggering numbers are simply part of his reputation. Some might even call Slim Shady the biggest rapper in the world, a claim only bolstered by the release of his recent smash hit “Godzilla.” In any case, Eminem’s music continues to climb astronomically, and today the rapper finds himself looking at securing yet another major milestone under his belt. This time, it comes back to his 2002 Eminem Show lead single “Without Me,” which has remained a fan favorite for decades.

So much so that the official music video has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube, with Shady Records taking to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. “You waited this long..” writes the label’s page, referencing a lyric from Em’s mischievous anthem. “Eminem’s #WithoutMe just hit 1 billion views and it’s now in HD.” For those eager to revisit the single that found the “king of controversy” proudly flaunting his title, you can check out the HD version embedded below.

It should be noted that this isn’t Eminem’s first clip to hit one billion. Recovery singles “Not Afraid” and “Love The Way You Lie” made it happen, as did Marshall Mathers LP 2’s “Rap God.” Following “Without Me,” both “Lose Yourself” and “The Monster” appear to be next in line, a testament to Em’s universal appeal and staying power. Congratulations to Slim Shady, and may this be further ammunition against those who would cast doubt on his longevity. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Is Ready To Drop “Bill Israel”
146 525 11
0
LVRN Announces Holiday Album: Summer Walker, 6LACK & More
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Kodak Black Is Ready To Drop “Bill Israel”
146
0
LVRN Announces Holiday Album: Summer Walker, 6LACK & More
185
0
Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, DJ Quik & More Reunite In Studio
185
0
Eminem’s “Without Me” Video Scores A Billion Views
185
0
Fat Joe Celebrates Big Pun With GOAT Tier Throwback Pic
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Wheezy Feat. Future & Yo Gotti Guillotine
53
0
tobi lou Feat. Dreezy OKAY
93
0
600Breezy Stay Dangerous
66
0
Jaden I'm Ready
93
0
Rico Nasty OhFr?
132
0
Blac Youngsta Feat. Lil Durk Trench Bitch
93
0
Masego Feat. Don Toliver Mystery Lady
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
238
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
225
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kodak Black Is Ready To Drop “Bill Israel”
LVRN Announces Holiday Album: Summer Walker, 6LACK & More
Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, DJ Quik & More Reunite In Studio