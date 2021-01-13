Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Thug Officially Announces Juice WRLD Collab “Bad Boy”
79
0
Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Collaborates With Calvin Klein
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1046
0
Wiz Khalifa
1019
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Erica Banks, “Buss It” Rapper, Signs New Record Deal

Posted By on January 13, 2021

Erica Banks signs a new deal with Warner Records following the success of her viral single “Buss It”.

All week, you’ve likely been bombarded with videos of women showing the world what they’re working with with a remix of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” playing in the background. In case you didn’t know, the rapper behind the viral remix of the classic record is Erica Banks, who sampled the record on “Buss It”, her most successful single to date. 

The song, released last year, has sparked the first viral dance challenge of 2021, jump-starting Erica Banks’ young career and planting her as an upcoming threat in the rap game. Everybody has been attempting the challenge, and the 1501 Entertainment signee has likely been getting calls from all of the major labels trying to lock her down on a contract. This week, the Dallas native signed a brand new deal with Warner Records, celebrating on Instagram.

“I am proud to announce that I am now signed to @warnerrecords,” wrote Erica Banks on a video of herself and 1501 CEO Carl Crawford popping bottles at the contract signing. “Thank you to EVERYBODY supporting me, and thank you to @1501_certified_ent. I’m just gettin started!”

With this single, Banks has proven that, unlike what people were saying at the beginning of her career, she’s not just a Megan Thee Stallion copycat. She’s actually got a chance to make it big as an artist. 

Are you rocking with the track? To learn more about Erica Banks, check out our latest article dissecting her rise here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug Officially Announces Juice WRLD Collab “Bad Boy”
79 525 6
0
Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Collaborates With Calvin Klein
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Young Thug Officially Announces Juice WRLD Collab “Bad Boy”
79
0
Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Collaborates With Calvin Klein
93
0
Freddie Gibbs Hints At Possible Metro Boomin Collaboration
172
0
Chris Brown Is Finally Trending For The Right Reasons
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign Plays Guitar In Classic Nirvana Jam Session
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Emotional Oranges Feat. Chiiild Bonafide
93
0
Calboy Beatbox Freestyle
106
0
Smoke DZA Feat. Conway Lavish
106
0
The Lox Feat. Lil Kim & DMX Money, Power, & Respect
53
0
Lil West TMZ!
93
0
Nyck Caution Feat. Denzel Curry Bad Day
159
0
Doe Boy & Veeze NCAA
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2KBABY Explains Why He Keeps His PS5 Controller On Him At All Times
79
0
French Montana Feat. Jack Harlow, Lil Durk “Hot Boy Bling” Video
159
0
King Von “Armed & Dangerous” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Thug Officially Announces Juice WRLD Collab “Bad Boy”
Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Collaborates With Calvin Klein
Freddie Gibbs Hints At Possible Metro Boomin Collaboration