Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11501
1
Wiz Khalifa
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Erica Banks Open To Megan Thee Stallion Collab, Wants Nicki Minaj On Remix

Posted By on January 25, 2021

Banks says it’s all business with her 1501 Certified Entertainment labelmate and dreams of Minaj hopping on her “Buss It” hit.

As her single “Buss It” makes waves due to a viral dance challenge, Erica Banks is receiving more attention. The 1501 Certified Entertainment artist recently inked a deal with Warner Records, and we’re sure to hear much more from the Texas rapper throughout the year. Since she first stepped onto the scene, people have been comparing her to her labelmate Megan Thee Stallion, but Banks has held on to her individuality while absorbing criticism from naysayers.

In a sit down with The Shade Room, Banks was asked if she would be open to hopping on a record with Megan. “I would collab with  Megan Thee Stallion because, at the end of the day, it’s all business. It’s nothing personal,” said Banks. It’s been no secret that Meg and 1501 have been at odds and the rapper has even sued them after signing a management deal with Roc Nation.

“At the end of the day, we’re all artists and at the end of the day, we all do music. So,  anything personal, which there is nothing, I wouldn’t even look at outside the business. So, we artists, we rap. It’s all good.” Erica was also asked if she had a dream collaboration for the remix to “Buss It.”

“You know what, we ain’t even—and I said this in an interview earlier—we ain’t even talked about no remix,” she said. “Everybody keep asking, so maybe, I don’t know, we might end up doing it.” Then, she revealed that she wished Nicki Minaj would lend her talents to the remix because she’s a huge fan of the Queen rapper.

Check out the clip of her interview below and make sure you read our article: Who Is Erica Banks? Everything To Know About The “Buss It” Rapper.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106 525 8
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40 525 3
0

Recent Stories

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40
0
Asian Doll Believes “Street N*ggas” Need To “Stop Dogging” Women Who Can Save Them
119
0
Snoop Dogg Stopped Rapping About Death Following Tupac & Biggie Tragedies
199
0
Erica Banks Open To Megan Thee Stallion Collab, Wants Nicki Minaj On Remix
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

M Huncho Overpriced Freestyle
66
0
TwoTiime Slower
93
0
The Lox Recognize
132
0
Azealia Banks Murda She Wrote
185
0
Dave East Mercedes Talk
159
0
Fredo Back To Basics
106
0
Lil Mosey Holy Water
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
159
0
Higher
106
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
Asian Doll Believes “Street N*ggas” Need To “Stop Dogging” Women Who Can Save Them