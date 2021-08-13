Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1919
0
Pop Smoke Faith
781
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Erykah Badu Apologizes To Obamas For Sharing Video Of Private Party

Posted By on August 12, 2021

Former President Barack Obama celebrated his birthday last weekend and Badu gave the world a sneak peek at the celebrations.

It is a new decade of life for former President Barack Obama. America’s 44th Commander-in-Chief rang in his 6oth birthday on August 4, so he decided to host a star-studded event at Martha’s Vineyard. It has been reported that the Obamas scaled down their event due to COVID-19 health concerns, but attendees were gifted with custom face masks.

Although there was reportedly a “no photography” rule set in place for guests, Erykah Badu broke protocol and uploaded a short clip of herself while highlighting others in the background.

Erykah Badu, Obamas
Roger Kisby / Contributor / Getty Images

Her video showed the former President holding a microphone and doing his little two-step on stage before giving H.E.R. a hug. Badu would later delete the post, but the internet had already taken screen-recording and shared it with the world. On Thursday (August 12), the award-winning singer issued a formal-informal apology to the Obamas via Twitter.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest ‘ at such a sacred event for your family,” wrote Badu. “I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.” We’re sure they welcomed the apology with open arms. 

Check it out below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66 525 5
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award
119
0
Erykah Badu Apologizes To Obamas For Sharing Video Of Private Party
119
0
DaniLeigh Has Given Birth To Her Baby: Report
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Kodak Black Real Chill
106
0
Money Man Live Sum Mo
93
0
Injury Reserve Knees
146
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Redman, Nate Dogg & Warren G From Long Beach 2 Brick City
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Travis Barker Papercuts
199
0
Strick Feat. Kaash Paige Bad Girl
199
0
midwxst Tic Tac Toe
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EST Gee Feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez “5500 Degrees” Video
159
0
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “From The Garden ” Video
146
0
midwxst Reveals He Got Into Music From “Roblox” On “Top 5s”
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
Megan Thee Stallion
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award