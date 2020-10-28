Rap Basement

Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., & Brandy Link For “Ladies First” Cypher

Posted By on October 28, 2020

Each artist spit rhymes over the beat to Brandy’s classic ’90s jam, “I Wanna Be Down.”

An unforgettable moment during Tuesday (October 27) evening’s 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards has to be when four showstopping artists joined together for the Ladies First cypher. Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., and Brandy are all women dominating the Hip Hop and R&B circles, so it was only fitting that these women came together to once again debut their talents, this time to highlight all things womanhood. In the black and white clip, Ms. Badu dons the DJ cap as she starts things off by kicking off the beat. The familiar sound comes from Brandy’s classic 1994 hit “I Wanna Be Down,” and not only do the ladies give their performances over the track, the visual also mirrors the song’s music video. 

Teyana opened things up with H.E.R. right behind her followed by Erykah while Brandyappropriately closed things out. Each artist tackled topics relating to Black womanhood and touched on socio-political issues that are prevalent to Black women. On Instagram, Brandy was thankful that her friends and fellow artists came together for this epic moment.

“BET Hip Hop Awards – Queen’s Cypher,” Brandy wrote. “And if they say sky is the limit then buy a cloud and if they can’t see us as an equal they not allowed. thank you queens.” Watch the cypher below and let us know what you think.

Via HNHH

