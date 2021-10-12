“Essence” Becomes First Nigerian Song To Reach Top 10 Of Billboard Hot 100

Easily one of the strongest frontrunners for song of the summer this year, WizKid’s Tems-assisted song “Essence” has been a viral sensation over the past several months. The original version of the track, which was released on October 30, 2020, has enjoyed a second life in 2021, and at the time of publishing, the song’s music video has amassed over 36 million views on YouTube.

Now, after Justin Bieber was added to “Essence” in August, WizKid and Tems’ hit single has finally broken into the upper echelon of the Billboard Hot 100, as it currently sits at #10.

According to Baller Alert, this news is not only a celebratory moment for Tems and WizKid — who has now secured his first top 10 as a solo artist and second hit since Drake’s 2016 smash “One Dance” — but for Nigerian music as a whole. “Essence” is reportedly the first Nigerian song in history to reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While several of WizKid and Tems’ fans are excited for the artists to, many of them have expressed disappointment in the Justin Bieber-assisted remix getting the big push on the Billboard charts. “Even tho that song didn’t need no other body,” one user wrote in response to Baller Alert‘s report. “Bravo,” another user wrote, congratulating Tems and WizKid before criticizing Justin Bieber’s involvement. “I prefer the original version that’s been Gentrified with Bieber.”

Do you think that “Essence” still has enough steam to potentially top the charts? Let us know in the comments if WizKid and Tem’s instant classic track is still in your playlist.