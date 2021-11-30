Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
119
0
Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2157
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

EST Gee Announces Featureless “Bigger Than Life Or Death” Disc 2

Posted By on November 30, 2021

The Louisville rapper is dropping “Bigger Than Life Or Death 2” this Friday.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen a ton of big-name rappers add on to some of the hottest projects of 2021 with deluxe editions and B sides and it’s been a blessing for fans. 

MoneyBagg Yo came back with A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded, Westside Gunn added on to HWHwith a full-length side B, Isaiah Rashad added four new tracks to The House Is Burning on The House Is Burning [homies begged] and Kanye West came through the Donda deluxe edition, which featured the infamous Drake-dissing “Life of The Party” with Andre 3000

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And yesterday (November 29), Louisville rapper EST Gee announced he is dropping the “second disc” of his July album, Bigger Than Life Or Death

In an Instagram post, the “5500 Degrees” rapper announced his new album will release this Friday, December 3, and unlike Bigger Than Life Or Death, which included features from Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 will be completely featureless. 

“December 3rd Disc 2 No features Pre-Order link in my story #BiggerThanLifeOrDeath #FreeTheShiners,” he captioned his post featuring the upcoming album’s cover. 

Dropping this late in the year, Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 is sure to be a culmination of sorts for EST Gee. In span of twelve months, Gee has ascended into rap superstardom, and after a year that saw the 27-year-old sign with Yo Gotti’s CMG record label, get dubbed ‘the new Young Jeezy,’ and sit in studio sessions with Jay-Z (Bigger Than Life Or Death also debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200 — a huge accomplishment), this featureless record will be a clear look into where EST Gee’s mind is at at this point in his career. 

Keep an eye out for Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 when it drops this Friday, and let us know what you’re expecting from EST Gee down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
119 525 9
0
Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
119
0
Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda
79
0
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Following Astroworld Fest
93
0
EST Gee Announces Featureless “Bigger Than Life Or Death” Disc 2
119
0
Tyler, The Creator Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Virgil Abloh
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
146
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
172
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
146
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Issa Gold Within
159
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Ozuna Another Day In America
199
0
Nardo Wick Feat. Future & Lil Baby Me Or Sum
278
0
Big Ghost LTD Feat. Conway The Machine & Guilty Simpson Vega Brothers (Bozack Morris Remix)
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
410
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
371
1
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
278
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Following Astroworld Fest