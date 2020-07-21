Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
79
0
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
794
0
Boosie Badazz In House
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fabolous Is Working On New Music

Posted By on July 21, 2020

Following a self-imposed studio quarantine, Fabolous has returned to the booth to lay down some new music.

Fabolous fans have been eating of late, following the release of projects like the Jadakiss-collaboration album Friday On Elm Street and his own recent solo album Summertime Shootout 3. Pretty impressive considering Fab has been active in the game for over twenty years, his punchlines never dulling with time. And while another emcee may have contemplated retirement by now, Fab has yet to lose his drive. In fact, he’s once again set up shop in the studio, putting in work on an unknown project.

Fabolous

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Studio Quarantine over,” captions Loso, alongside a picture of himself stepping to the mic. “Let’s see if i still know how to do this.” Of course, it’s likely the latter quip isn’t meant to be taken seriously, as it’s hard to believe that Fab would lose a step at this stage in the game. Still, it implies that Fab spent the majority of the quarantine period laying low, meaning he’ll probably have a lot to get off his chest when this new music ultimately arrives.

Again, it’s unclear as to whether Fab is working on a new album, or simply a freestyle to keep the rust from settling in. Either way, it’s a good time to be a fan, especially if he decides to take the mixtape route on this go-around — are you checking for new Fabolous music? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
79 525 6
0
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
79
0
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt
146
0
Fabolous Is Working On New Music
106
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Are About To Drop New Music
132
0
Wiz Khalifa Shares Album Cover For “Big Pimpin”
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Twelvyy Trinity (5g20)
93
0
Lund Feat. Lil Skies & Noah Cyrus Broken
132
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Burna Boy Enjoy Yourself (Remix)
79
0
Smino, J.I.D & Kenny Beats Baguetti
172
0
Chief Keef Thought I Had One
172
0
Lotto Savage Feat. Lil Keed Out The Van
265
0
Drake & Headie One Only You Freestyle
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Future “Posted With Demons” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
172
0
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt
Fabolous Is Working On New Music