Fabolous, Jay-Z, & Snoop Dogg Connect In Epic “Roc Da Mic” Throwback

Anyone who follows the OGs on Instagram has likely seen at least one or two birthday messages to Snoop Dogg, who celebrates his forty-ninth year of life today. And while they hail from opposite coasts, Fabolous has taken a moment to show some major love to the Doggfather, with whom he’s collaborated on tracks like “Up On Thangs” and “Running Your Mouth.”

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Fab shared a legendary throwback picture from 2003, when he, Snoop, and Jay-Z connected backstage. Alongside the nostalgic image, Fab shared a few thoughts on the occasion, making sure to reflect on the inevitable passage of time. “Happy Cday @snoopdogg!” he begins. “Been kickin it wit, getting game from or just being inspired by you for 20 years plus. Celebrate Life for Uncle Snoop!! P.S. this a throwback pic from 2003.. Roc The Mic Tour wit your sons & JayZ. Your sons are grown now. We old.. Thee End.”

For some context, the Roc Da Mic tour was originally billed as one of the biggest tours of the time, with Jay-Z and 50 Cent tapped to perform as headliners. Given the sheer scope of the event, plenty of emcees came through to hold it down in supporting roles — Snoop and Fabolous among them. Clearly, Fabolous still looks back fondly on those glory days of 2003, when hip-hop was experiencing one of its finest eras. Check out the throwback below, and sound off — do you remember the Roc Da Mic tour?