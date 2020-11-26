Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
66
0
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1588
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Faizon Love Clarifies Comments On Dave East’s Crip Cred

Posted By on November 26, 2020

Faizon Love takes a moment to elaborate on his harsh words for Dave East, maintaining that gang culture should be taken seriously.

Not long ago, actor slash comedian Faizon Love came out swinging for Dave East, putting the New York lyricist on blast for representing the Crips. Naturally, Dave East and many of his associates felt some type of way about Love’s assessment, especially given the harsh nature of the language used. “That corny ass fake crip n***a. I be like, ‘What the fuck?'” Faizon previously said, speaking with Katt Williams on Hip-Hop Uncensored in late September. “I was so surprised that MC Eiht gave him a stamp.”

Dave East Faizon Love

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Now, however, Faizon Love took a moment to elaborate on his assessment during a recent interview with DJ Vlad. When Vlad inquires about Faizon’s comments on Dave East, the actor brings up BG Knocc Out’s statement that Love should have simply minded his business. “I texted [B.G] like n***a, you right,” admits Love. “Why do I give a fuck? I’m 52. Why do I give a fuck if he’s a real Crip or not. But it’s in me and it’s not on me. It’s a real culture, you can’t just say something. Once you put that out there, you’re letting people know.”

“I’m not your worst guy,” he continues, warning East of the dangers that might come with gangbanging territory. “Your worst problem is a young brotha from ESP Piru, a real blood, catching you and that’s it. You can’t rap when he come up. If you bangin’, that’s what bangin’ is. You don’t aspire to be a gang member. You’re from that set.”

From the sound of it, Faizon doesn’t have a personal issue with Dave East, but simply respects the principles of gang culture. That, and the unspoken rules that come with claiming a set, something that — by his assessment — should not be done frivolously. Check out his full explanation below, and sound off if you think Faizon Love is out of line for speaking on Dave East in the first place.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
79 525 6
0
Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
66
0
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
79
0
J.I.D. Celebrates 2 Years Of “DiCaprio 2”
132
0
Faizon Love Clarifies Comments On Dave East’s Crip Cred
132
0
Lil Uzi Vert: “When I Drop, I’m Gonna Go Crazy”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Curren$y Feat. Gunplay Light Switch
93
0
Kodie Shane Feat. Coi Leray Get to the Money
132
0
Juicy J Feat. Logic 1995
251
0
Kelsey Nicole Bussin Back
132
0
42 Dugg Free Me
146
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
159
0
Young Scooter & Zaytoven Feat. 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Dope Boyz & Trap Godz
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
159
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
J.I.D. Celebrates 2 Years Of “DiCaprio 2”