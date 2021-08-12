Rap Basement

Fake Chief Keef & Lil Durk Verzuz Flyer Prompts Intense Twitter Debate

Posted By on August 12, 2021

Fans argue about who would win a hypothetical Verzuz battle between the iconic Chicago artists.

Well over a year since Swizz Beatz and Timbaland introduced the world to Verzuz, it appears that the hype for the hit-for-hit competition hasn’t died down. Most recently, The LOX and Dipset got the Hip-Hop community thoroughly excited, and it even prompted rejuvenated respect for the legendary New York groups.

Now, it looks like the Hip-Hop community is fiending for another Veruz matchup, so much so that a fake flyer suggesting a head-to-head battle between iconic Chicago rappersChief Keef and Lil Durk has started to circulate on social media. Check it out below.

The top of the flyer reads, “Verzuz presents a cultural event live from Chiraq,” and the bottom of the flyer reveals that the fan-made event will take place at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, September 14th. Several fans were quick to point out Chief Keef’s still effective performance ban in Chicago, leading many to immediately deduce that the event was fake.  However, that didn’t stop fans on Twitter from getting into a heated debate about who would win if it was ever officially organized.

See what fans on Twitter had to say about the hypothetical matchup below, and let us know in the comments who you think would win in a Verzuz between Lil Durk and Chief Keef.

Via HNHH

