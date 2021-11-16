Rap Basement

City Girls Shut Down Fan Gossip About Revolt Summit Performance: "F*ck You!"
159
0
T-Pain Claims Usher Lied About Contacting Him Over "F*cked Up Music" Comment
278
0
Fake Drake Claims Drizzy Doesn’t Mind Him Booking Gigs As The Rapper

Posted By on November 15, 2021

According to the lookalike, Drake says, “Let the guy get his bag.”

Almost every high-profile celebrity has a lookalike who has been making money from their similarities, and Drake isn’t any different. In recent months, there has been increasing news about this Fake Drake who has been making the rounds in Miami and Los Angeles. There have been several spottings at nightclubs and events, and recently, someone captured the imposter performing Drake’s tracks at the club.

The Fake Drake, also known as Izzy, sat down with No Jumper to speak about his antics, admitting that he’s been booking events and may even need security. 


Izzy shared that he is a Toronto native like the real Drake and while visiting Miami, he was told that he should shave the Certified Lover Boy heart into his head. He did, and the rest is history. 

“People DM me, like, ‘Do you want to come to my event? We can’t pay Drake because he’s too expensive,” said Izzy, adding that promoters have paid anywhere from $5K for him to just show up to the event. They also cover his traveling and accommodations. “I’ve been doing my thing, you know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

When asked if Drake is aware of Izzy and his antics, the imposter said yes. Apparently, Izzy recently took a trip to Vegas where he enjoyed luxury accommodations, but their host didn’t want to ruffle any feathers with Drake, so he called the rapper directly. The host was able to get into contact with Drizzy and according to him, Drake said that it didn’t bother or affect him, so “let the guy get his bag.”

Watch Izzy’s interview with No Jumper below. 

Via HNHH

