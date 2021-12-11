Families Of Two Astroworld Victims Angered By Travis Scott’s Interview

Over a month removed from his Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott is still in as much hot water as he was the weekend of the turmoil. To try to offer a healing hand and speak on his role in the deaths and injuries tat took place, Travis sat down for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God earlier this week, his first on-camera appearance in a month.

In the interview, he never accepted blame for the loss of ten people at Astroworld, but asserted that he was determined to assuring nothing like this would ever happen at a show. That was not good enough, according to the lawyers for victims Rudy Peña (23) and Axel Acosta (21). Both of the families of these victims are suing Scott.

Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergara_

Peña’s attorney spoke with TMZ and said that the interview did not bring the family any healing, and that they thought Scott was not taking proper accountability: “(For) Rudy’s family, it didn’t heal them… The family just recently visited Houston, the site of (Rudy’s) memorial, last Sunday, and we nearly inconsolable. We have not met with Mr. Scott, and hasn’t even really been considered at this point… In my discussions with Rudy’s sister Jennifer Peña, she feels that this person (Scott) ultimately, regardless of what he’s saying in a 51-minute sit-down chat, has a history of encouraging, promoting, seeking and inciting behaviors at his events that are dangerous and could potentially be life threatening.”

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for Axel Acosta’s family, does not believe Travis has been sincere in his response to Astroworld: “Axel Acosta and the many others killed or injured are the victims. Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers on and everyone else who enable him are the problem. Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else.”

Travis Scott’s attorney Ed McPherson claims that Travis was determined to do the interview because he wanted to be a part of the healing process for the families involved: “This was all Travis. Travis insisted on it. He’s been wanting to speak out to his fans, the public in general, the families. He’s been trying to reach out to the families, and this was his way to do it and tell them he’s serious about that…He just wants them to know he’s still available and wants to help heal.”

Scott and the organizers of the event currently face a $10 Billion lawsuit from over 1,500 of the attendees, so surely Travis is doing everything in his power to protect himself before he goes to court.