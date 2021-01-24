Famous Dex Sparks Even More Concern Post-Rehab After Another Concerning Video

Famous Dex shocked fans when he returned to social media yesterday (January 23) following his stint in rehab for substance abuse issues. While the rapper looked eager to be back home and get back to making music, fans were more concerned about the disturbing behavior being exhibited by the rapper than anything else.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The Chicago-bred rapper, who has seemingly been struggling with substance abuse for years, shared a series of snaps of himself to his Instagram story on Friday night (January 22) not exactly looking completely healthy. Akademiks reposted the clips of Dex dancing and flexing his muscles while appearing famished and high on his page. While the radio host captioned the photo, “#famousdex feeling better after rehab,” his fans didn’t seem to agree and once again were concerned with his substance use.

One person wrote, “He definitely popped a perc the first day out,” while another said, “That man is high smfh.” Another claimed, “Guy looks like he got out a week ago and has been high since.” Most of the comments were in agreement that the rapper was anything but sober.

He has previously denied using heavy narcotics, saying in an Instagram video, “Hey fam, I really don’t need you to be saying shit like this, bro.” He continued, “Let me tell you something, I want to address this to everybody that’s listening to me. Stop worrying the next muthafucka that’s doing drugs…The world on drugs, you know what I’m sayin’? I used to love doing whatever. I got money, I can do whatever the fuck I wanna do.”

While at the treatment center, the “Japan” rapper let fans know he was feeling great, saying in a phone call to Rich the Kid, “Keep on going up, you know what I’m sayin’?… I learned so much these 22 days like, I learned so much, bro.”

If Dex is in fact using again, we hope the rapper is able to seek out better support the next time around.

