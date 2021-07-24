Fan Expertly Sneaks Into Kanye West’s “DONDA” Listening Party

Kanye West is one of the biggest artists of all time and when he hosts an exclusive event, you can be sure that fans are going to do everything possible in order to attend. On Thursday, Kanye hosted a live listening experience at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he got to show off his new album DONDA. The entire event was live-streamed on Apple Music and for the most part, fans were surprised to hear that the album sounded unfinished. Various songs lacked structure and some were even clamoring for some drums that never actually came.

Regardless, the hype for DONDA has reached new heights which means in many ways, Kanye’s mission has been accomplished. With the album supposedly set to drop on August 6th, we are going to be in for a rollercoaster ride of an album cycle, and it will be interesting to see if the artist delivers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

As for the fans at the listening event, there was at least one person who got there through devious means. In a now-viral TikTok, one man went on photoshop and was able to make himself his very own DONDA press pass. From there, he made his way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and pretended as though he had special access. No one at the stadium batted an eye and eventually, he ended up with better seats than Kim Kardashian.

It was a pretty fantastic story and we’re sure the fan will never forget this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hopefully, there are no repercussions as a result of posting this.

As you all wait for the album, you can check out some clips from the listening party, below. Also, check out our piece on the experience, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)