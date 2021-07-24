Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fan Expertly Sneaks Into Kanye West’s “DONDA” Listening Party

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Sometimes confidence is all you need in order to get you places.

Kanye West is one of the biggest artists of all time and when he hosts an exclusive event, you can be sure that fans are going to do everything possible in order to attend. On Thursday, Kanye hosted a live listening experience at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he got to show off his new album DONDA. The entire event was live-streamed on Apple Music and for the most part, fans were surprised to hear that the album sounded unfinished. Various songs lacked structure and some were even clamoring for some drums that never actually came. 

Regardless, the hype for DONDA has reached new heights which means in many ways, Kanye’s mission has been accomplished. With the album supposedly set to drop on August 6th, we are going to be in for a rollercoaster ride of an album cycle, and it will be interesting to see if the artist delivers.

Kanye West

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

As for the fans at the listening event, there was at least one person who got there through devious means. In a now-viral TikTok, one man went on photoshop and was able to make himself his very own DONDA press pass. From there, he made his way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and pretended as though he had special access. No one at the stadium batted an eye and eventually, he ended up with better seats than Kim Kardashian.

It was a pretty fantastic story and we’re sure the fan will never forget this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hopefully, there are no repercussions as a result of posting this.

As you all wait for the album, you can check out some clips from the listening party, below. Also, check out our piece on the experience, below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud