Fans Are Begging For A Megan Thee Stallion & Adele Collab After Backup Dancer Clips Trend

Posted By on November 29, 2021

The people want to hear “Water Under the Body,” quickly!

If you saw our story about Adele’s hilarious backup dancers from last week, you’ll be happy to know that fans are pushing to make a collaboration between the English songstress and H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion happen. Just last week, social media began buzzing with edited videos of the “Freak Nasty” rapper and her famous friend.

“How come Adele never has any backup dancers?” the initial tweet asks. If you’ve ever listened to a ballad by the 33-year-old (“Chasing Pavements,” or “Someone Like You,” perhaps?) you’ll know that this is something of a silly question. Of course, Twitter users love to troll, so it wasn’t long before the responses began rolling in.

“Really Thulani? Are you okay?” one person replied, along with a video of a group of women in heels and mini skirts throwing it back to Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” Other quote tweets saw viral dancing clips dating back years, perfectly layered with the “I Drink Wine” artist’s classics. Beyoncé’s Beychella performance synced to “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” had a lot of people laughing, but it seems most people fixated on a certain video of Thee Stalli’s.

Megan can be seen on stage with her dancers, shaking her booty to the choreography for “Body,” but instead of her track, we hear 2015’s “Water Under the Bridge.” Nearly 350,000 people have liked the initial clip that was shared on November 24th, and since then, more edits have appeared. Check them out below.

Do you think that it’s time for Adele and Megan Thee Stallion to hit the studio? Let us know.

Via HNHH

