Fans In NYC Smash Glass Case Containing Summer Walker’s New Album

When Summer Walkerwas barred from attending the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards “due to COVID restrictions” fans were unsure of what to expect from the “Come Thru” singer. In the wake of Nicki Minaj‘s week-long, multiple-front social media war with everyone from Piers Morgan to the Trinidadian government over The Met Gala’s vaccination requirements and Minaj’s claims her cousin’s friend had become impotent as a result of getting the shot, anybody getting barred from anything because of anything COVID-related is sure to stir up controversy.

But not for Walker.

Even though she was not in attendance at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Walker said that she still loves BET and that BET still loves her, and ultimately kept it pushing. And with the exception of a few heated exchanges with her ex and baby’s father, London on Da Track, and a back-and-forth with an Instagram commenter about her social anxiety, it seems like Walker is in a good place.

Announcing that her new album, Still Over It, would be available on November 5, Walker fans all over the country have been clamoring for new music from the Atlanta songstress.

Yesterday, Walker gave fans in New York City a chance to listen to her follow up to 2019’s, Over It, a couple weeks early. Unfortunately for those fans, there was pretty major catch.

In order to get that early listen, fans were going to have to put in some work.

In an unorthodox move, Walker put a hard drive containing her new album in a glass case in New York City. Whoever was first to break the glass and retrieve the hard drive was the first to hear the album, and because New York is New York, somebody obviously smashed the case open and got the hard drive.

Walker took to the Summer’s Hard Drive Instagram to congratulate NYC and ask if she should do it again in a different city but what do you think? Would you be down to smash open a glass case with a pink hammer just to listen to Still Over It a couple weeks early? Let us know in the comments.