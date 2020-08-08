Rap Basement

Fans Start Petition To Remove Kylie Jenner From Cardi B’s “WAP” Video

Posted By on August 8, 2020

Fans have started a petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the music video for “WAP.”

Fan outrage over Kylie Jenner’s appearance in the music video for Cardi B‘s new song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion has reached new heights. A Change.org petition is now active and has been signed by over 55,000 users.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” the petition summary reads.

The video, which was released Friday (Aug. 7), shows Jenner around the midway point for a brief period.

“The entire family has been using blacks to stay relevant for decades,” one supporter of the petition wrote. “Even if the family is innocent in their intentions, damage is being done. It will continue because of their children and affiliations…and money but this is my 2 cents. We have to start somewhere. And sleeping with black men doesn’t mean you support our struggle. We are used to make [sic] things popular then tossed. Let’s support more black and brown moments on TV. We don’t make up a lot of it. Let’s represent while we can.”

 “She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember how her own complexion looks! down with the culture vultures!!!” another said.

Check out the petition here and the music video below.

[Via

Via HNHH

