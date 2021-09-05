Fans Thrilled To Hear Juice WRLD Land On Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”

Fans on social media were stoked to hear Juice WRLD‘s appearance on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, following its release, Friday. The track, “IMY2,” which features Kid Cudi, opens with a snippet from Juice’s 2019 interview with Montreality in which he can be heard saying, “closing your eyes and dying in your sleep.”

“I think that’s what life is about,” Juice says in the full interview. “Truly finding yourself. And then closing your eyes and dying in your sleep. Finding yourself and finding other things. Finding yourself is one of the things, though, for sure.”



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Juice and Drake never were able to truly collaborate prior to Juice’s death in December 2019.

Users on Twitter were quick to notice the Juice WRLD inclusion by Drake. “Juice tributes on two of the biggest albums of the year, just shows the impact he had in a small time,” one fan tweeted.

Juice was given a tribute on Kanye West‘s latest album, Donda. During Lil Yachty’s verse on “OK OK ,” he raps “moment of silence, R.I.P. to Juice.”

“Juice tribute on DONDA and CLB. And people wanna say he had no impact or talent, literally the biggest artists in the world respect him and he still gets slandered,” another fan wrote.

