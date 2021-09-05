Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fans Thrilled To Hear Juice WRLD Land On Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”

Posted By on September 4, 2021

Fans were thrilled to see Juice WRLD get a spot on Drake’s new album, “Certified Lover Boy.”

Fans on social media were stoked to hear Juice WRLD‘s appearance on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, following its release, Friday. The track, “IMY2,” which features Kid Cudi, opens with a snippet from Juice’s 2019 interview with Montreality in which he can be heard saying, “closing your eyes and dying in your sleep.”

“I think that’s what life is about,” Juice says in the full interview. “Truly finding yourself. And then closing your eyes and dying in your sleep. Finding yourself and finding other things. Finding yourself is one of the things, though, for sure.”

Juice WRLD, Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Juice and Drake never were able to truly collaborate prior to Juice’s death in December 2019.

Users on Twitter were quick to notice the Juice WRLD inclusion by Drake. “Juice tributes on two of the biggest albums of the year, just shows the impact he had in a small time,” one fan tweeted.

Juice was given a tribute on Kanye West‘s latest album, Donda. During Lil Yachty’s verse on “OK OK ,” he raps “moment of silence, R.I.P. to Juice.”

“Juice tribute on DONDA and CLB. And people wanna say he had no impact or talent, literally the biggest artists in the world respect him and he still gets slandered,” another fan wrote.

Check out more reactions below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”