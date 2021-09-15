Rap Basement

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In "Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1" Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee's Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
Fat Joe Apologizes For Disrespecting Lil Mo & Vita During “Verzuz”

Posted By on September 15, 2021

Fat Joe earned backlash for calling Lil Mo and Vita “dusty.”

Fat Joe and Ja Rule went head-to-head on Tuesday night for a Verzuz battle live from Madison Square Garden. The two New York rappers brought out a bunch of their biggest collaborators, including Nelly, Ashanti, Jadakiss, Remy Ma, and more. Ja Rule even performed with Lil Mo and Vita, his “Put It On Me” collaborators, but Joey Crack had some disrespectful things to say about the two ladies once they got done performing.

“Oh, them dusty bitches,” said Joe about Lil Mo and Vita. “You had to go to the crack house to find them bitches.”


Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Many of the people watching were appalled at the level of disrespect shown by Fat Joe when he referred to Lil Mo and Vita as “dusty bitches” before suggesting that they’re addicts, and Lil Mo said after the show that she was “disappointed” in an Instagram comment. Fat Joe has since taken to social media to apologize to the ladies and anybody that he offended.

“Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected,” wrote Joe on Twitter. “i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters.”


Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

It was likely unintentional that Joe misspelled both of their names, but it’s pretty funny that things worked out that way.

What did you think when Fat Joe called Vita and Lil Mo “dusty bitches”?

Via HNHH

