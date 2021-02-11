Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”
146
0
Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12891
1
Wiz Khalifa
2118
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake

Posted By on February 10, 2021

The New York icon also says that “everybody would tune into” a “Verzuz” starring him and 50 Cent.

Fans are ready for the next rounds of Rap-centered Verzuz battles, and there have been a few discussions about what the powers that be have planned. More artists are speaking about the potentiality of making appearances, and Fat Joe has given his takes on who he would like to see face off. When mulling over the idea of going up against one of his fellow emcees, the New York rapper tends to shy away from calling anyone out, but he did tell the hosts of The Morning Hustle that he believes that Rap fans will break records to tune into a Fat Joe and 50 Cent battle.

Fat Joe, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Drake, Verzuz, The Morning Hustle
Todd Williamson / Stringer / Getty Images

“I think the guys in the trap, I think the girls, I think everybody [would] be like, ‘Oh wow, we got a Verzuz 50 Cent [with] Fat Joe? Oh, I’m tuning into that joint.’… That’ll be the ideal one,” he said, before touching on his name being suggested for an LL Cool match-up. Fat Joe sang the rap legend’s praises but doesn’t believe that they should appear on Verzuz together.

LL Cool J, let me tell you, he’s my idol. I wouldn’t even feel right, you know what I’m saying?” said Joe. “I rap ’cause of him.” L’oreal wanted to know who Fat Joe believes would be a fair match for Cool James. “LL wants Jay-Z or Drake,” he said. “That’s who LL Cool J allegedly wants. Jay-Z or Drake.”

He didn’t give up much more information about that, but he was steadfast regarding the possible 50 Cent appearance. “What would be the Verzuz battle that I think everybody would tune into if Fat Joe do it? It would be Fat Joe and 50 Cent.” Do you believe LL should go up against Drizzy or Hov? And does a battle with Fif fit for Fat Joe? Watch his interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”
146 525 11
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
331 525 25
0

Recent Stories

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”
146
0
Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
199
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
331
0
Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Headed To Clubhouse
410
0
Machine Gun Kelly Selling Vibrators & Steamy Megan Fox Merch For Valentine’s Day
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Young Drummer Boy Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Quit Playin
119
0
Sada Baby & OG Louie The XIII No Help
106
0
Trippie Redd Buzz
238
0
Westside Boogie Do 4 Love
146
0
Sauce Walka What You Gone Do
159
0
Kevo Muney Feat. Lil Durk Leave Some Day (Remix)
159
0
Teezo Touchdown Technically
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
476
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
331
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”
Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album