Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”

The Fat Joe Show is in full effect as the virtual talk show has stormed Instagram Live. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many entertainers to come up with inventive ways to occupy their time, and after Fat Joe began conversing with his famous friends online, REVOLT snatched up his dialogues to make them an official network series. On Tuesday (September 22), Fat Joe caught up with Detroit 2 rapper Big Sean to discuss what it feels like having another No. 1 album on his roster. During the talk, Fat Joe couldn’t help but draw comparisons between the Motown emcee and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey made an appearance on Detroit 2 on the joint single “Deep Reverence,” and Joe praised the slain rapper for his authenticity. “Rest in peace Nipsey. Nipsey was on his way up. So, he had to reach where he was gonna reach as an artist. He didn’t get there—it was bigger for him coming,” said Fat Joe. “But, as a beautiful person, people love him so much as a beautiful guy. Always smiling, always talking to you, always this. That’s why when you seen Nipsey passed away, the outpour of love was unreal because everybody was like, ‘No, not this guy. The nicest guy in the world… So we wouldn’t let it go.”

“You have that, too, Sean. I know what I’m talking about,” Joe added. “You got that—how people love you, how people champion you. Why? Because you’re a great guy. You’re a great person. You’re a beautiful soul. You’re a great guy. You’re not out here with the dumb sh*t.” After the clip of the exchange was shared online, Big Sean added, “Whole interview was amazing, thank you @fatjoe.” Check it out below.