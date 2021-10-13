Rap Basement

Featured

Fat Joe Roasted On Twitter For Comparing DaBaby To 2Pac

Posted By on October 13, 2021

Fat Joe said DaBaby would be this generation’s closest rapper to 2Pac, and fans aren’t feeling that comparison.

Rap City returned to BET earlier this month with the Rap City ’21special, and one of its most talked-about moments so far has been Fat Joe’s guest appearance on the show.

During their interview, Big Tigger asked Fat Joe to play a game and name the 2021 version of some of Hip-Hop’s past legends, including Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, E-40, and more. However, Fat Joe’s wildest response came when he was tasked with picking the “2Pac” of this generation. To many fans’ surprise, Fat Joe chose DaBaby. Check the video out below.

Big Tigger’s question was bound to spark a reaction from fans, but many fans likely never even thought that the controversial North Carolina rapper would be Fat Joe’s choice as the modern-day version of 2Pac. As a result, the Family Ties artist‘s Rap City appearance has gone viral, with many people slamming him for giving such an off-the-wall hot take in regard to one of Hip-Hop’s most influential legends.

On Tuesday evening, Fat Joe must have caught wind of the internet backlash because he hit Twitter to defend his DaBaby and 2Pac comparison. “No ones 2pac there’s only one,” he explained, “but i was asked the question and da baby a super real one he lives what he raps about.”

Even after backtracking from his original stance, fans continue to have fun dragging Fat Joe on Twitter, joking that the 51-year-old rapper is completely out of touch. See some of the best Twitter reactions to Fat Joe’s DaBaby and 2Pac comparison below and let us know in the comments if you think Fat Joe is right or wrong on this one.

Via HNHH

