Fetty Wap Announces New Album “The Butterfly Effect” Dropping On October 22

Posted By on October 14, 2021

Fetty Wap back.

Few artists have gone on the type of run Fetty Wap went on in 2015. 

With tracks like “Trap Queen,” “679,” “My Way” and it’s Drake remix, “Again” and “RGF Island” headlining his self-titled album Fetty Wap, the New Jersey rapper dominated the rap game, both on SoundCloud and in the mainstream. Everywhere you went, somebody was playing Fetty Wap and more often than not, everybody at the function knew all the words. 

In the following years, however, Fetty retreated out of the limelight and in the wake of a 2019 Las Vegas arrest for assaulting three hotel employees and recently losing his four-year-old daughter, the 30-year-old had not dropped an album since his 2015 ascension to greatness.

That will change soon.

After posting a series of Instagram photos captioned “10.22.21” over the past couple of days, Fetty Wap revealed that his second studio album The Butterfly Effect will be dropping next week on October 22. 

Accompanied by a butterfly emoji and the message, “Y’all ready ?,” it’s clear that Fetty has some heat in store and is ready for us to hear it. No tracklist or singles have been released just yet but it’ll be interesting to see if the buzz Fetty had back in 2015 will come back at all. Wap has dropped a handful of mixtapes in the years since Fetty Wap, including three in 2020 (Trap & BBig Zoovie and You Know The Vibes) but nothing has come close to his peak of six years ago. 

Keep an eye out for The Butterfly Effect when it drops next Friday and let us know what you’re expecting from Fetty Wap down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

