Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud: Report

This weekend, Hip-Hop fans from all over the world are flocking to New York for Rolling Loud Music Festival. The line-up includes huge names like 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Unfortunately for fans, one name on this year’s list didn’t quite make it to their set.

According to TMZ, ”My Way” rapper Fetty Wap was taken into custody by the FBI at Citi Field and allegedly arrested on federal drug charges. Specifics of the incident have yet to be released, but we do know that the 30-year-old didn’t make it onto the Rolling Loud stage. According to CP24, Fetty will be arraigned on the charges later today.

The article also points out that this isn’t his first arrest – the New Jersey native was arrested and charged with a DUI in November of 2017 after police reportedly caught him drag racing on a New York City highway. Just two years later, he was nabbed in Las Vegas after allegedly assaulting three hotel employees at a casino.

Prior to this incident, things seemed to be on the up and up for Fetty Wap. He recently released a new album, titled The Butterfly Effect, which received tons of praise from listeners on Twitter. Some even compared the music to what the “679” hitmaker was releasing when he was at his peak back in 2015 and 2016.

As TMZ notes, Rolling Loud night one was packed with plenty of entertainment, despite Fetty’s no-show. 50 Cent made a controversial decision in bringing out DaBaby, who previously made problematic, homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud Miami.

Stay tuned to HNHH for any and all updates on Fetty Wap’s New York arrest.