Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Asian Doll Shares Love Song King Von Wrote For Her
13
0
Fetty Wap Explains How He Fell Off
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1072
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
794
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fetty Wap Explains How He Fell Off

Posted By on December 16, 2020

Fetty Wap responds to a fan who told him he fell off, explaining what ruined his career.

Fetty Wap was on pace to have a record-breaking career as one of the most exciting talents to ever emerge from New Jersey. While his buzz has worn off, he remains one of the most talented vocalists in the game, truly bringing his own style to the music business. 

The “679” artist has always been transparent with his fans. In the past, he’s been open about his descent from superstardom, and he has co-signed his good friend 50 Cent’s remarks about bad business managers ruining his rise to the top. With his latest project out now, and picking up tons of praise from fans and critics alike, Fetty is once again addressing his fall-off, warning fans that he’s coming back with a vengeance and explaining just what happened to set him back.

“Bad business managers… greed and selfishness… but it’s almost over,” said Fetty in an Instagram comment, which was reposted by No Jumper. “I got rid of all that goofy shit around me … now I can focus on the music … and I’m goin tf up just watch.”

It’s nice to see Fetty get his confidence back, and it’s definitely a pleasure to see him predicting this much success in the future. Judging by the way people have been reacting to his new music, he may very well be right. 

Do you think 2021 is going to be Fetty Wap‘s comeback year?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Asian Doll Shares Love Song King Von Wrote For Her
13 525 1
0
Drake Flexes Insane LEGO Replica Of His Sprawling Manor
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Asian Doll Shares Love Song King Von Wrote For Her
13
0
Fetty Wap Explains How He Fell Off
66
0
Drake Flexes Insane LEGO Replica Of His Sprawling Manor
93
0
Yung Lean Announces New Album “Blondhundar & Lullabies”
93
0
Sukihana Responds To cupcakKe’s “How To Rob”
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

E-40 & Too Short Triple Gold Sox
146
0
th1rt3en 666 (Three, Six Word Stories)
132
0
Gucci Mane I Can't
106
0
Lil Gotit Dead Walkin
93
0
cupcakKe How To Rob (Remix)
516
0
Murs The D.O.C.
146
0
Maino Feat. CeeLo Green Fearless
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko “Body Language” Video
53
0
BIA Reps The Birkin Movement On New Episode Of “In My Bag”
66
0
The Game Feat. Lil Wayne “A.I. With The Braids” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Asian Doll Shares Love Song King Von Wrote For Her
Fetty Wap Explains How He Fell Off
Drake Flexes Insane LEGO Replica Of His Sprawling Manor