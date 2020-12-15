Rap Basement

Fetty Wap Wants To Know “Who’s Better” Than Him “Melodically”

Posted By on December 14, 2020

He asked and the pubic definitely answered.

There was a time when you couldn’t do anything or go anywhere without hearing about Fetty Wap. The “Trap Queen” star has released a steady stream of mixtapes since 2014—including his Friday (December 12) release You Know the Vibes—but his self-titled debut studio album is what put him on the map. The New Jersey native went on to collaborate with dozens of artists including Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Lil Dicky, Remy Ma, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Monty, and DJ Khaled, and fans are awaiting the next big hit from the rapper.

Fetty resurfaced on his Instagram Story to share a few sneak peeks at what’s he’s been working on in the studio. The rapper also posed a question for the public, and it is obvious that he anticipated some reprisals to his statement. “Read this and laugh all y’all want n*ggas know I’m gifted,” Fetty began. “Can’t deny greatness to long and I’m puttin the pressure on this time .. Melodically Who’s better than Fetty …. I’ll wait.” He topped off his note with a crown emoji.

Since he asked, the public certainly answered with several of their picks including Drake, T-Pain, The-Dream, Eric Bellinger, Ja Rule, Post Malone, Don Toliver, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Lil Baby, and many others. Do you think Fetty is the best (melodically) in the game?

Via HNHH

