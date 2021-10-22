Rap Basement

Bhad Bhabie Wants Young Thug Collab But Admits She's "Scared To Ask"
66
0
Kodak Black "Can Cheat No Problem," Won't' Stand For His GF Doing The Same
159
0
Fetty Wap’s “The Butterfly Effect” Receives Heavy Praise From Twitter

Posted By on October 22, 2021

One listener says “The Butterfly Effect” clears “CLB” in three tracks.

On Friday, October 22nd, Fetty Wap released The Butterfly Effect, a featureless, 17-track album that’s already being compared to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and receiving endless praise from people all over the internet.

The 30-year-old has consistently dropped albums over the years, including Coke ZooBruce WayneTrap & B, and You Know The Vibes, but his latest seems to be receiving more hype than the others, and has been said to have a similar vibe to when the New Jersey native was at his “peak” in 2015.

Earlier today, Fetty revealed via his Instagram page that “Yoshi” is his favourite song from The Butterfly Effect, then asked followers to share theirs as well. Ye Ali commented, “nah u touched spiritual levels on that intro,” while PNV Jay agreed that “Yoshi is pressure.”

Twitter has also been abuzz with thoughts and opinions on the “My Way” rapper’s project. While some seemed surprised by how much they were enjoying Fetty Wap’s work, others were quick to praise it, even saying that it “clears CLB in three tracks.”

With the release of his self-titled album back in 2015, Fetty Wap did something really special that few artists are able to achieve in their careers. The “679” hitmaker has been through a lot in the last few years, but perhaps The Butterfly Effect will help him overcome the struggles and move on to bigger and better things.

Have you checked out Fetty’s latest project yet? What are the odds of a comeback? Drop your opinion below.

Via HNHH

