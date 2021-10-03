Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
First Week Sales Projections For Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, & Rich The Kid Are In

Posted By on October 2, 2021

The first week’s sales projections for Meek Mill, Lill Wayne, and Rich The Kid’s new albums are in.

Meek Mill’s newest album Expensive Pain is expected to move 85,000 to 95,000 units in its first week since release, according to new data from HitsDailyDouble. Despite the respectable showing, it has a tough battle to reach the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with Drake’s Certified Lover Boy still dominating the airways.

Mill’s new project is assisted by features from a star-studded group of artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Baby, ASAP Ferg, and more.

Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid
Brad Barket / Getty Images

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, he revealed that he came up with the title while recording with Uzi.

“I actually said expensive pain on a song with Uzi when we was in a booth rapping. I said, ‘You ain’t rich, your stash can’t pay my drug bill,’” he explained. “Basically we smoke a lot of weed and stuff like that, and I was playing it for Brent Faiyaz one day in the studio, he heard me say that, he was like, ‘That bar hot.’ He was like, ‘That’s a fire word, expensive pain.’ He was like, ‘That should be an album title.’ And I start thinking about it and then I stuck with it.”

The project is expected to undersell Mill’s 2018 record, Championships, which moved 229,000 units.

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid’s collaborative album, Trust Fund Babies, trails Mill with an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 units by week’s end.

[Via]
Via HNHH

