Fivio Foreign & 24KGoldn Team Up With Mystery Artist On Melodic Drill Beat

It’s safe to say that Fivio Foreign is officially in album mode. Since the start of 2021, the Brooklyn rapper has been heavily hinting at his upcoming debut album and notably linking in the studio with Rowdy Rebel, who’s set to have a huge year after coming home from prison in December. The latest glimpse of Fivio’s debut album comes via a snippet of an unreleased record that features 24kGldn and an, as of yet, unnamed artist.

The snippet showcases 24kGldn going in over a building Brooklyn drill beat before he’s quickly followed by an energetic verse from Fivio. Footage of the snippet was posted by DJ Akademiks, and viewers can see the two artists getting hyped over the upcoming record.

No release date has yet been revealed for the snippet, but fans have already taken to Twitter to predict who the mystery artist featured on the song is. With guesses ranging from Polo G to Tupac, Fivio quickly dismissed most of them, but he did reveal that he has a record with Mulatto — who fans have theorized to be falling for Key Glock — on the way.

After another fan suggested that the late Pop Smoke was the mystery, Fivio got sentimental but ultimately shut down that theory as well, tweeting, “I wish gang was in der.” It’s been almost a year since the tragic death of his fellow Brooklyn rapper, but at least fans are still set to hear more from Pop on UK rapper Fredo’s upcoming album.

Even having lost its frontrunner, Brooklyn drill is still alive and well thanks to artists like Fivio, and if the snippets that have been dropping are a sign of his current direction, then his debut album is sure to make a big impression.

