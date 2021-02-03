Fivio Foreign Channels Nicki Minaj & Reveals His Feature Rate

If you want a verse from New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign on your next single, you’ve better got the bag ready because he’s not handing out features left-and-right. The rising artist is in the midst of preparing his debut album, becoming one of the most exciting young artists from his state. The 30-year-old is ready to take the world by storm with his next project, which he’s been hyping up on social media, and he’s formally announcing his ongoing rate for features, warding off any cheapskates ahead of time.

Of course, being from New York, Fivi showed love to one of the greats from Queens, Nicki Minaj, by quoting her iconic “Monster” verse in a new tweet.

“50K for a verse no album out,” wrote the “Big Drip” rapper, revealing that he won’t accept any offers for less than that.

Fivio Foreign is following in the footsteps of Lil Durk and Lil Baby, who have both told the world how much they’re currently charging for features in recent months. While Fivio hasn’t worked his way up to Durk or Baby’s rates, he’s moving up at a quick pace and, after the release of his debut album, he could potentially feel a need to revisit his asking price and raise it accordingly.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Do you think it’s worth $50,000 to get Fivio Foreign on a song?