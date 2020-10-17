Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
79
0
Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor’s Name For Clout
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
874
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
728
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fivio Foreign Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF: “My Mother [Would] Kill Me”

Posted By on October 16, 2020

The rapper blamed his “nosy” neighbors for interfering in a verbal argument,

Last weekend, Fivio Foreign had a run-in with the law. The New York rapper was taken into custody on charges of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and soon, accusations of domestic violence began to circulate throughout social media. Fivio’s girlfriend, Jasmine, came forward to say that their “nosy” neighbor was responsible for the altercation escalating, and the rapper didn’t do anything wrong. Fivio has broken his silence about the incident and echoed Jasmine’s sentiments as he denied he laid a hand on his girlfriend.

“I appreciate y’all support and concerns and prayers… But I ain’t Neva hide nuffin I do or deny who I was,” Fivio Foreign tweeted on Friday (October 16). “I wud neva hurt or harm any pregnant woman especially not my GF. My mother wud kill me, plus I’m raise’n 2 blacc lil gurls. & Woman do everything for me in my life.”

“In relationships people argue and have disagreements, Whoeva kno is kno we been argue’n we argue & we Weill always argue,” the rapper continued. “It’s juss unfortunate dat I have nosy ass neighbors who can’t mind dey own business. Wasn’t da 1st Tyme and won’t b da last. Im loud rich blacc and I have a past so people judge but we will get past dis.. We get thru everything we go thru. We family.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
79 525 6
0
Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor’s Name For Clout
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
79
0
Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor’s Name For Clout
106
0
Fivio Foreign Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF: “My Mother [Would] Kill Me”
106
0
Hit-Boy Reflects On Benny & Nipsey Hussle Crying In The Studio
159
0
Kanye West Surprises Fans With “Nah Nah Nah” Premiere
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon Anytime
93
0
Lil Keed Feat. OT Genasis Show Me What You Got
79
0
Yella Beezy Feat. 42 Dugg Solid
93
0
Uno The Activist & Travis Barker Friends
132
0
Aesop Rock Pizza Alley
119
0
Omar Apollo Feat. Kali Uchis Hey Boy
79
0
PartyNextDoor Feat. Nipsey Hussle Candy
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Alley Boy “Poppyseeds” Video
79
0
Freddie Gibbs Feat. Conway “Babies & Fools” Video
132
0
Mulatto Feat. City Girls “In N Out” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor’s Name For Clout
Fivio Foreign Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF: “My Mother [Would] Kill Me”