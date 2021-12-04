Fivio Foreign Fails To Make A Shot At Brooklyn Nets Game: “Imma Just Stick To Rappin”

Fivio Foreign is one of New York’s most celebrated artists currently. As he prepares for is upcoming album The Bible and rides the wave of momentum he set in motion with his “Off The Grid” verse on Kanye West‘s Donda, Fivio is leading the Brooklyn drill rap surge.

During this successful era of his life, Fivio was invited to perform at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets basketball game last night in his hometown. Joined by fellow Brooklyn rap legend Lil Kim, Fivio played a few songs for the Nets fans as they faced the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before the game started, however, Fivio was feeling the basketball spirit during his sound check. He decided to put up a few shots on the court, which likely did not pan out the way he had hoped. He posted two videos to Instagram, where he air-balled both shots he took, saying it was harder than it looked: “Imma Juss sticc to rappin.. Sh*t look a lil easier on TV.”

His rap peers like Polo G and Young MA hopped in the comment section to laugh at him, while famed NBA trainer Lethal Shooter showed encouragement: “Few changes and it’s buckets.”

Lethal Shooter recently trained Drake, so perhaps Fivio could be the next to hit the lab with the basketball influencer. He certainly needs somebody to help him out with his shot, because he failed to even hit the rim in his two tries.

Check out Fivio Foreign’s hilarious attempts below.