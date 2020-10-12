Fivio Foreign Reportedly Arrested For Assault

Though Fivio Foreign is currently enjoying a run as one of the game’s buzzing new stars, it would appear that the Brooklyn rapper has recently found himself in some legal trouble. At this moment, details surrounding the incident remain unknown, though Akademiks has confirmed that Fivio was booked on an assault charge while in New Jersey over the weekend.

Apparently, he’s currently being held in a New Jersey county jail, with the arrest having been made last night, on Saturday, October 10th. Though it’s unclear as to what actually occurred that led to Fivio’s arrest, it looks as though he’s being charged with “Simple Assault/Purposefully Causing Bodily Injury.” As of now, bond is not an option for the incarcerated rapper.

The timing of the arrest is most unfortunate for the Brooklyn rapper, who has been steadily rising in both fame in notoriety this past year. In fact, he recently secured a spot in the most recent XXL Freshman class, not to mention holding it down in our latest season of On The Come Up; if you’re interested in learning more about the rapper’s mindset and influences, be sure to check that out here. Curiously, Fivio opened up about living through the arrest of Bobby Shmurda, explaining the painful ripple effect it caused. “When they got locked up, I watched the whole shit switch,” he reflected. “Like, I watched the whole thing, go from 100 back to zero. Nobody came back over.”

Keep an eye out for more details on Fivio’s arrest as they surface.