Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Iggy Azalea Clears The Air In French Montana’s Brother’s Lawsuit Case
119
0
Jacquees, Chris Brown & Brent Faiyaz Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
900
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fivio Foreign Says He’s Mad Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killers Got Locked Up

Posted By on July 26, 2020

Fivio Foreign chops it up with Vlad TV about Pop Smoke and the arrest of the alleged killers.

Fivio Foreign became a recognizable face in the Brooklyn drill scene, along with Pop Smoke, as they exploded into mainstream consciousness months apart from each other. Fivio was often seen by Pop Smoke‘s side in various interviews and the two had a close-knit relationship. The rapper recently sat down with Vlad where he got in-depth about his feelings regarding Pop’s death. The rapper detailed just how much it hurt to find out about Pop’s death. “It hurt, bro. I ain’t gon’ lie. That shit hurt,” he said.

Shortly after the release of Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, police revealed that they had arrested four suspects in the late rapper’s murder case. Many were excited about this news but Fivio Foreign wishes they were still on the street.

“I was tight,” Fivio said after he was asked how he felt about the alleged killers’ arrest. “I’m mad they got locked up,” he added. Fivio continued to explain that he wishes they were actually on the street. Even though there’s a possibility two of the suspects could face the death penalty, Fivio doubled down. “I don’t want them in jail.”

Check out both interviews with Fivio Foreign below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Iggy Azalea Clears The Air In French Montana’s Brother’s Lawsuit Case
119 525 9
0
Jacquees, Chris Brown & Brent Faiyaz Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Iggy Azalea Clears The Air In French Montana’s Brother’s Lawsuit Case
119
0
Jacquees, Chris Brown & Brent Faiyaz Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
93
0
Ja Rule Blasts ESPN For “Clout Chasing” After Clowning Him
225
0
Lil Baby Will Feel Offended If You Want A Verse But Don’t Have $100K
132
0
Fivio Foreign Says He’s Mad Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killers Got Locked Up
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Curren$y Feat. Rick Ross Mugello Red
66
0
Killa Kyleon & Slim Thug Wishing On A Star
26
0
Jozzy Funny Friends
79
0
Sada Baby Feat. G Herbo 150/55
132
0
Quin NFN Feat. Mozzy G Route
172
0
Germ 7 Hunna Horses
159
0
DJ Spinall Feat. Kranium Everytime
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
278
0
Excitement
278
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Iggy Azalea Clears The Air In French Montana’s Brother’s Lawsuit Case
Jacquees, Chris Brown & Brent Faiyaz Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Ja Rule Blasts ESPN For “Clout Chasing” After Clowning Him