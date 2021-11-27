Rap Basement

Fivio Foreign Shows Love To Tory Lanez

Posted By on November 27, 2021

Fivio called Tory a “livin legend.”

Brooklyn drill rap pioneer Fivio Foreign has had a career-elevating fall 2021. Whether it be his show-stopping verse on Kanye West‘s last August album Donda or his upcoming debut album The Bible, which will be executively produced by Ye, Fivio has all the momentum in the world.

As he continues to make his stock rise, Fivio has found the time to shout out some of his favorite current artists. He spoke on how special his colleague Pop Smoke was in October, and just yesterday gave a major shoutout to Tory Lanez: “Tory is like a young livin legend.. Respect yah drive gangsta.”

Tory is currently preparing to drop his new 1980’s inspired R&B album Alone at Prom, releasing Dec. 1and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the project’s promotional single “Lady of Namek.”

Tory responded to Fivio’s tweet soon after, showing love right back: “Always love brother !!!”

So, as both Fivio Foreign and Tory Lanez are preparing for new drops and have been having fruitful fall seasons, we could now see them form. relationship in the near future. Neither of the two have released the tracklists for The Bible or Alone at Prom, so perhaps they could collaborate sooner than later. 

Check out Fivio’s praise for Tory below, and stream Tory Lanez’s new song “Lady of Namek.”

Via HNHH

