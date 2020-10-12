Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
834
1
Big Sean Detroit
807
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime

Posted By on October 11, 2020

FKA Twigs says she wrote the entirety of her upcoming album while isolated during the pandemic.

FKA Twigs says she wrote an entire album while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. For GRAMMY Museum’s new series Programs at Home, she detailed her experience collaborating with artists over FaceTime.

FKA Twigs, Album, CoronavirusFrazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I just decided one day. It was 1/3 of the way through and I just went and did it. It was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho, and I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.”

Twigs even worked with people whom she had never met before.

She added: “I was working with people I’d never met and we did the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning so I was getting beats and writing melodies in the day with El Guincho and then in the night I would call some of my friends in America who made music and I would have a glass of wine and chill and write lyrics and talk about what the songs mean.

“So I was able to do everything from my phone and I had a really brilliant time. I think in some ways my physicality suffered a bit as I wasn’t able to train as much as I usually do. But I started learning the piano and I can read music now, which is good.”

She didn’t provide a release date for the project and says she is “just finishing” it now. Twigs also says she’s learned how to play piano and read sheet music during the pandemic as well.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159 525 12
0
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused
410 525 31
0

Recent Stories

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159
0
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused
410
0
Trey Songz & Kehlani Bless This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Big Sean’s Bars On “Timeless”
437
0
More News

Trending Songs

Xavier Wulf Feat. RMC Mike Cross Cuttin
132
0
Fatt Sosa Feat. Rick Ross Pimpin
119
0
TyFontaine Delectable
93
0
Calboy Percosex
132
0
Price & KOTA The Friend Maya
93
0
Bandokay & Double Lz Feat. Abra Cadabra BLM
146
0
Mr Eazi & Tega Starr French Kiss
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
106
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
79
0
Jealous
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused