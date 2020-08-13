Rap Basement

Nas Reveals New Album Title, Artwork, & Length
79
0
Boosie Badazz Roasted On Twitter Over Instagram Ban
106
0
Seven7Hardaway 7x
953
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
874
0
Flatbush Zombies Bring Energy To NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Posted By on August 13, 2020

Flatbush Zombies switch things up with an impressive three-song set, holding it down with a new for NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

The show must go on, and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series is living up to the idiom and then some. Despite being unable to actively invite artists to the titular Tiny Desk, performers have been holding it down and getting creative at staging their sets. The latest to step up to the plate are the Flatbush Zombies, who recently dropped off their new single “Afterlife” with James Blake. Now, Erick Arc Elliott, Zombie Juice, and Meechy Darko have joined forces with a band of live musicians to deliver a stunning and stripped-down three-song set consisting of “When I’m Gone,” “Palm Trees,” and “Afterlife.” 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images 

While the Zombies are no strangers to bringing electrifying energy to the stage, their ability to scale things back speaks to their versatility as musicians. That’s not to say the set is entirely low-key; “Afterlife” is as lively as expected, a highlight that should easily translate to the big stage once things revert to some semblance of normalcy. While the prospect of an explosive Zombies show is certainly enticing, it’s still cool to see them experiment with these new arrangements — perhaps we’ll even see a more mellow vibe or two if and when the Zombies drop off a new album.

Even if NPR Tiny Desk Concerts aren’t typically your bag, you might still get a kick out of seeing Flatbush Zombies showcasing some adaptability. And given how well-received the performance is so far, who knows what the future might have in store for the Flatbush trifecta. Check it out for yourself below. 

Via HNHH

