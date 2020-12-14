Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Flee Lord’s Havoc-Produced Album Features Conway, Busta Rhymes & More

Posted By on December 14, 2020

Flee Lord pays homage to his mentor with new album “In The Name Of Prodigy,” produced entirely by Havoc with features from Busta Rhymes, Conway, & more.

Flee Lord might not be a household name quite yet, but the Griselda affiliate has been steadily holding it down as one of the most prolific artists of the year. In 2020 alone, the Prodigy protege has released eleven projects, not to mention standout features on Conway’s “Juvenile Hell” and Westside Gunn’s “Frank Murphy.” Those familiar with Flee have come to appreciate the grimy New York emcee as one of the game’s promising newcomers, and today he moves to stake his claim further with the announcement of In The Name Of Prodigy

In a move sure to please hip-hop heads who felt that the aforementioned “Juvenile Hell” wasn’t nearly enough, Flee’s upcoming project will be produced in its entirety by the legendary Havoc. In addition, it will also feature guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon The Chef, Conway The Machine, Ransom, and more. Flee took to Instagram to preview one of the upcoming tracks, loading up a Protools session to preview what sounds like a title-track.

“Sleep for the rich, I don’t rest till I eat, I could drop every week Lord, I don’t miss a beat,” he spits, over Havoc’s anthemic brass. “Knees bent at Heaven’s gate, repent for selling weight / I’ma say a prayer for the n***as who be telling jake.” Between the production from half of Mobb Deep, the stacked roster of guest appearances, and the dedication to his mentor Prodigy, expect Flee Lord’s latest to be the album that finally catapults him further into the spotlight. Check out the snippet and look for In The Name Of Prodigy to land On December 21st.

Via HNHH

