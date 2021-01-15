Rap Basement

Flo Milli’s New Song “Roaring 20s” Scores Massive Praise On Twitter

Posted By on January 15, 2021

Flo Milli is earning praise across the internet for her new single “Roaring 20s”.

Flo Milli is the next it-girl in rap. The star-in-the-making has gone viral countless times on TikTok, and she’s about to do it again with the release of her new single “Roaring 20s”

Produced by Kenny Beats, Flo Milli samples Fiddler On The Roof, of all things, on the record. From the first time she exclaims “Flo Milli shit”, the fans were hooked. Flo has been trending on Twitter all morning because of the release of her rich b*tch anthem, which continues her lane-paving effort. People have been praising the new release, which spans just over 2-minutes, raving about the song and the rapper’s creativity and originality.


Sarah Morris/Getty Images

In addition to the release of her new single, Flo Milli was also named to Spotify’s RADAR program today. “I’m grateful that I’m a part of this program and being that I’m putting out a song right now, I think it’s cool to tie that in and it’s a dope way to start off,” she said about the honor.

If you’re feeling Flo Milli and her new song, check out our On The Come Up interview from October, where the rising star discusses her early life in Alabama, her love for Nicki Minaj and Rico Nasty, and more.

Via HNHH

