Flow La Movie, Producer For Bad Bunny & Ozuna, Dies In Plane Crash

Posted By on December 16, 2021

The Puerto Rican producer, his partner, and their kid were killed in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

Flow La Movie, the Puerto Rican music producer behind “AM” with Nio Garcia and “Te Boté” with Bad Bunny and Ozuna, has passed away at 38-years-old in a plane crash. According to early reports, the producer, whose real name is José Angel Hernandez, was one of seven passengers on a private plane traveling to Florida. The plane crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic. His partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and their four-year-old child Jayden were also victims of the crash.

The producer and his partner Debbie had just celebrated their seven-year anniversary together this year. Their deaths were confirmed by Helidosa, the company that owns and operates the private plane that they were on. 

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time,” wrote the company in a statement.

Flow La Movie was one of the top producers in Latin America. His loss comes in truly tragic circumstances. The cause of the plane crash was not immediately reported.

Check out some photos of Flow with his partner and child below, and revisit some of his biggest hits underneath. RIP Flow La Movie, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Jayden Hernandez, and everybody who lost their lives in the crash.

[via]

Via HNHH

