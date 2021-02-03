Rap Basement

Floyd Mayweather Challenges 50 Cent To High-Stakes Fight

Posted By on February 3, 2021

Floyd Mayweather has accepted 50 Cent’s challenge, going so far as to disregard weight-class entirely and raise the stakes to “winner-take-all.”

50 Cent has been called a great many things, from fearless to downright merciless; in truth, there has yet to be a bear that he is afraid to poke. Even Floyd Mayweather, arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time, has been on the receiving end of Fif’s wrath. As the pair have a longtime personal history, one that has involved a roller-coaster’s worth of ups and downs, it’s no surprise that 50 and Floyd continue to live in each others’ heads rent-free. So much so that 50 recently went so far as to challenge Floyd to a boxing match, though he expressed concerns that he wouldn’t be able to hit the appropriate weight class. 

Floyd Mayweather

Al Bello/Getty Images 

Following 50’s confident challenge, Floyd Mayweather has actually stepped up to accept, offering up an interesting high-stakes caveat should the fight indeed transpire. In a lengthy post promoting his upcoming fight with Logan Paul, Floyd acknowledged that he’d be willing to fight his longtime rival. “I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I’m too small,” writes Mayweather. “If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All.'”

At this point, it’s uncertain as to whether both parties will actually do everything in their power to make the fight happen. In fact, a gambler would probably make bank better against it ever transpiring. Still, it’s amusing to imagine Floyd and 50’s antagonistic relationship coming to such a conclusion. Were it to ever go down, you know it would be an event of epic proportions, years of pent up hatred coming to a head in the ring. And given how extensive their history truly goes, perhaps it would be the sort of fight that would go twelve brutal rounds before ending in a tearful hug.  

Should 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather engage in a winner-take-all boxing match, who would you place your money on?

Via HNHH

