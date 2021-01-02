Rap Basement

Ab Soul Teases New Album On The Way: "But You Knew That"
Toosii Addresses Trippie Redd & Pop Hunna Controversy On New Song Snippet
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
Flying Lotus Reveals MF Doom Collaboration Project Was In The Works

Posted By on January 2, 2021

This would have been a magical project.

The passing of MF Doom sent the hip-hop world into shock. The legend inspired so many of us. His wife Jasmine revealed the death with a heartfelt post, which also shocked fans because she noted his time of death as October 31st. Big respect goes out to the family and friends that were able to keep that huge secret on the low while the people closest to Doom had time to grieve and pay their respects for months without media interruption. “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” wrote Jasmine. “Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. “

Flying Lotus, a huge fan and collaborator of Doom’s, took to Twitter when he found out about the death. “God fucking damnit,” he tweeted. “What the fuck!!?!? Are u serious? My souls is crushed. The weight of this moment. I know we are in a pandemic but we have to celebrate DOOM. Just playing the music isn’t good enough.” FlyLo and Doom have collaborated on a couple of tracks for Grand Theft Auto Online.

One fan responded to FlyLo’s tweets wishing that they had more music together. This is when FlyLo revealed that he and Doom had been working on an EP. “I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP,” he wrote. “There were more songs that I haven’t even heard.” FlyLo didn’t go much deeper into an explanation, but it sounds like the EP was never finished.

