Frank Ocean Cancels Long-Awaited Vinyl Of Unreleased Music

Frank Ocean has canceled the vinyl release of “a new, unreleased Frank Ocean song” which went on sale on his website in February. He is issuing full refunds for the disappointed fans who preordered.

NurPhoto / Getty Images

“Due to the events of this year, Frank will no longer be releasing the song that you purchased on vinyl,” an email sent to everyone who preordered a copy reads. “We will be refunding your purchase of this item and any additional items in your order will begin shipping next week.”

It continued, “We are grateful for your understanding and are wishing you love, positivity, and health.”

Fans who have had a change of address and want a refund can contact customercare@blonded.co for help.

Last month, Ocean used his social media to encourage his supporters to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election and even turned his website into a page to help fans register to vote: “It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” he wrote on Instagram. “Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race, so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.”

Ocean has yet to announce a new project, but there are many rumors circulating regarding new music.