Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Roddy Ricch Reacts To His Big Wins At BET Hip-Hop Awards
66
0
2 Chainz Delays “So Help Me God” Album
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1125
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1032
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Frank Ocean Fans Send Love On His 33rd Birthday

Posted By on October 28, 2020

Frank Ocean turns 33 today and his fans are looking back on his best moments to celebrate.

Frank Ocean is currently trending on social media and, unfortunately, it’s not because he released new music.

Fortunately, however, it’s because today marks a big day for the now-thirty-three-year-old, who is celebrating another year of life on his birthday.

People are sending their love to the star, who is always remarkably reclusive despite a couple of annual posts on his Tumblr page

This year, especially, has to have been difficult for the superstar recording artist, who lost his younger brother Ryan Breaux in a car accident. Ryan’s mother publicly mourned the loss of the 18-year-old but, as fans have noted, Frank has not spoken out about the tragic crash.

Still, Frank’s fans are sending him tons of love and reminding him that he is one of the greatest artists of his generation, which will hopefully put a big smile on his face. 


Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The star turns thirty-three years old today and, while there are people asking him to drop new music (as expected), there are others that are just thanking him for existing and singing songs that have related to so many people’s struggles over his career. 

The only time that Frank has broken his silence in the last few months has been to denounce Donald Trump, urging his audience to vote for Joe Biden in September

Happy birthday, Frank! You deserve everything good that comes your way.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

2 Chainz Delays “So Help Me God” Album
66 525 5
0
Roddy Ricch Reacts To His Big Wins At BET Hip-Hop Awards
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Roddy Ricch Reacts To His Big Wins At BET Hip-Hop Awards
66
0
2 Chainz Delays “So Help Me God” Album
66
0
Rapsody Reacts To “Lyricist Of The Year” Win With T.I’s Help
79
0
Ghostface Killah Is Working On “Supreme Clientele 2”
93
0
Frank Ocean Fans Send Love On His 33rd Birthday
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mase Feat. DMX, Black Rob & The Lox 24 Hrs To Live
53
0
De La Soul Feat. Styles P, Talib Kweli, Mysonne & Pharoahe Monch Remove 45
66
0
Deante' Hitchcock Feat. Reason Weighing Me Down
79
0
Ghetts Where's Ghetts?
119
0
Pia Mia Feat. Flo Milli & Sean Paul Hot (Remix)
93
0
$NOT Feat. Denzel Curry Sangria
106
0
Queen Naija Feat. Mulatto Bitter
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. Quavo “Aim For The Moon” Video
159
0
Jeezy Feat. Yo Gotti “Back” Video
304
0
Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Roddy Ricch Reacts To His Big Wins At BET Hip-Hop Awards
2 Chainz Delays “So Help Me God” Album
Rapsody Reacts To “Lyricist Of The Year” Win With T.I’s Help