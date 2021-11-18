Freddie Gibbs Announces New Single “Black Illuminati” Featuring Jadakiss Is Dropping Tonight

Back in July, Freddie Gibbs announced that his upcoming album would be titled SSS aka Soul Sold Separately, and told Complex that the record “is probably going to be the best album I did.”

For a guy who released Bandana and Alfredo in back-to-back years (2019 and 2020) that is a bold statement, but when it comes to Gibbs, there’s no reason to doubt anything he says. Time and time again, the Piñata rapper has proven that he is one of the best rappers in the game, so if he says this new record is going to be his best, it’s hard not to believe him.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Adding that SSS was going to have “more features” than previous projects, Gibbs waited until November to reveal the star-studded list of producers that will appear on the album. “Madlib, Alchemist, Boi 1da, Pharrell, Jake One, DJ Paul, Justice League, Working On Dying, Seven Thomas, Tay Keith, Kaytranada, Bizness Boi… I got the best album of the year,” Gibbs tweeted, adding Kenny Beats to the super-producer lineup later on.

Today, just over a week since revealing whose beats will appear on the album, Gibbs announced what is presumably a track from SSS. Complete with a Simpsons-themed trailer and song snippet, Gibbs said that “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss will drop tonight at midnight.

It’s exciting anytime two legends link up for a record, but after Gibbs dominated 2020 and continued his run with a handful of freestyles and guest verses throughout 2021, and Jadakiss dominated every Verzuz stage he’s stepped foot on, “Black Illuminati” is almost certainly going to be something special. And while we still wait for an SSS release date, a single is satisfying enough.

Will you be playing “Black Illuminati” when it drops at midnight? Let us know down in the comments.