Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean “4 Thangz” Collab Has A Release Date

Freddie Gibbs has been cookin’ something up and it seems hopeful that he has one more project to release before 2020 comes to an end. Alfredo with Alchemist was a confirmation of what many knew for a long time: Freddie Gibbs is the best rapper in the game, hands down. He’s getting the recognition he rightfully deserves and it seems like his forthcoming efforts could be his biggest to date.

After sharing the cover to 2010 XXL Freshmen Class, things come full circle with Freddie Gibbs and Big Sean who will be unleashing their anticipated single, “4 Thangz” this Friday. Gangsta G.I. shared a trailer for the music video including a man trying to pawn off Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Championship shirts as co-MVPs.

A reflection of their respective runs in the rap game, the video pays homage to the Lakers first Championship win in 10 years. The song, which is produced by Hit-Boy, was previewed in a few videos on Instagram. Earlier this month, Freddie Gibbs provided fans with an even better look into the music video which includes champagne showers, goggles, and some fine models.

With Gibbs and Big Sean readying their upcoming collaboration for a Friday release, Gibbs has been spotted in the studio with a few rappers in recent times. Of course, his sessions with members of the Griselda camp have turned up on projects from Benny The Butcher and Conway but he was also spotted in the studio withScHoolboy Q not too long ago.

Peep some of the behind the scenes footage from the “4 Thangz” music video below.