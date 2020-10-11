Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video

The NBA Finals could come to an end tonight as Miami and the Lakers face off in game 6. The Lakers are currently leading the finals 3-2 and it seems like Miami needs a bit of divine intervention to get the championship ring. That being said, it seems like Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, and Hit-Boy are not only predicting a Lakers championship but have already shot a music video in celebration of if they do win.

Gibbs hit the ‘Gram where he teased his upcoming collaboration with Big Sean. The two, who appeared together on the XXL Freshman ’10 cover, were recently spotted in the studio alongside Hit-Boy and now, they’ve shot a music video for the single which appears to be titled, “4 Thangs,” at least that’s what I’m getting from Freddie’s caption of his latest post. Gangsta G.I. shared some BTS footage of the video shoot and a preview of what appears to be the merch roll-out that’s set to follow this single.

The footage shared to Gibbs Instagram revealed him and Big Sean playing one-on-one in Lakers jerseys. Gibbs later rocks goggles, emulating the lockerroom commotion of a post-Championship win with bottles of champagne spraying everywhere.

No release date has been set for the song or the music video but the footage shared on Gibbs’ page gives a better preview of the song.