Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
834
1
Big Sean Detroit
807
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video

Posted By on October 11, 2020

Freddie Gibbs shares BTS footage of his upcoming music video with Big Sean & Hit-Boy.

The NBA Finals could come to an end tonight as Miami and the Lakers face off in game 6. The Lakers are currently leading the finals 3-2 and it seems like Miami needs a bit of divine intervention to get the championship ring. That being said, it seems like Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, and Hit-Boy are not only predicting a Lakers championship but have already shot a music video in celebration of if they do win. 

Gibbs hit the ‘Gram where he teased his upcoming collaboration with Big Sean. The two, who appeared together on the XXL Freshman ’10 cover, were recently spotted in the studio alongside Hit-Boy and now, they’ve shot a music video for the single which appears to be titled, “4 Thangs,” at least that’s what I’m getting from Freddie’s caption of his latest post. Gangsta G.I. shared some BTS footage of the video shoot and a preview of what appears to be the merch roll-out that’s set to follow this single.

The footage shared to Gibbs Instagram revealed him and Big Sean playing one-on-one in Lakers jerseys. Gibbs later rocks goggles, emulating the lockerroom commotion of a post-Championship win with bottles of champagne spraying everywhere.

No release date has been set for the song or the music video but the footage shared on Gibbs’ page gives a better preview of the song.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66 525 5
0
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused
410 525 31
0

Recent Stories

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159
0
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused
410
0
Trey Songz & Kehlani Bless This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Big Sean’s Bars On “Timeless”
437
0
More News

Trending Songs

Xavier Wulf Feat. RMC Mike Cross Cuttin
132
0
Fatt Sosa Feat. Rick Ross Pimpin
119
0
TyFontaine Delectable
93
0
Calboy Percosex
132
0
Price & KOTA The Friend Maya
93
0
Bandokay & Double Lz Feat. Abra Cadabra BLM
146
0
Mr Eazi & Tega Starr French Kiss
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
106
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
79
0
Jealous
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused